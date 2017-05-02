Serko and HRS strike strategic partnership

Tuesday, 2 May, 2017 - 11:37

Serko Ltd. (SKO.NZ) A leader in online travel booking and expense management for business, today announced a new strategic partnership with HRS Global Hotel Solutions. The agreement enables Serko to further extend its offering of global hotel content, making Serko one of the single largest hotel metasearch platforms for corporate programs. HRS’ global inventory includes 350,000 corporate-relevant hotels - 210,000 of which are independent properties.

The partnership gives Serko customers the ability to book their own negotiated rates and HRS’ exclusive corporate discounted rates through both Serko Online and serko.travel platforms. Beyond access to unique hotel content, Serko clients can utilise HRS’ array of end-to-end service offerings to optimise their hotel programs. HRS’ digital payment and integrated meetings management solutions are also available to Serko’s clients via this partnership.

Darrin Grafton, Serko CEO, said: "This is a really important partnership for Serko. Working with HRS lays another major foundation for Serko to expand outside of Australasia. We see this as more than just a hotel content partnership but a strategic initiative that will bring measurable direct and indirect benefits to our clients through additional value-added services. It enables us to continue to execute on our vision of a single platform that can book and change any travel source required by a business traveller."

The Serko relationship represents a milestone for HRS as it grows its presence in the region. Joint customers will gain from having easy access to global corporate hotel content through a single source, incorporating the exclusive HRS discounts as well as Australian and New Zealand hotel content from The Lido Group, which partnered with HRS in 2016.

Jason Long, Vice President Global Partnerships at HRS commented: "Online bookings in corporate travel are becoming more important every year. Today’s business traveller simply expects to find the right hotel for their trip directly in the booking tool of their company - and Serko is a natural fit to support corporates in Asia-Pacific and beyond. By enabling HRS’s unique value-added services through Serko, we can bring these benefits directly to corporate customers and their travellers."