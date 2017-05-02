Easter break slows spending growth through Paymark's network

Tuesday, 2 May, 2017 - 12:26

It can be challenging to unravel the spending trend when the combination of disruptive weather, Easter closures and school holidays combine. Paymark figures for April show the net effect is an ongoing spending momentum - no doubt, welcome news. The figures also show the experience differed widely between regions and merchant groupings, suggesting merchants should choose their performance benchmarks carefully at such times.

Spending through Paymark’s network increased, but only modestly, between March and April when measured in seasonally adjusted terms - up 0.3%. The overall dampening effect of Easter also shows as the annual underlying growth rate between April 2016 and April 2017 dropping below the average of recent months.

PAYMARK All Cards Data (Apr 2017 versus same month 2016)

Volume Underlying- Value Underlying-

Region transactions

millions

Annual %

change transactions

$millions Annual %

change

Auckland/Northland 40.40 3.3% $1,954.6 2.5%

Waikato 7.56 4.9% $339.2 5.0%

BOP 6.81 8.7% $325.8 10.0%

Gisborne 0.94 5.9% $40.1 6.8%

Taranaki 2.17 3.4% $94.4 4.9%

Hawke's Bay 3.10 9.7% $140.9 11.7%

Wanganui 1.09 6.0% $44.2 5.5%

Palmerston North 3.20 5.2% $152.0 6.7%

Wairarapa 0.97 7.0% $43.0 8.4%

Wellington 10.56 3.1% $452.9 4.7%

Nelson 1.91 3.5% $93.4 4.6%

Marlborough 1.10 2.5% $55.0 2.2%

West Coast 0.63 10.4% $32.9 9.8%

Canterbury 11.05 1.7% $522.8 0.8%

South Canterbury 1.48 4.4% $73.9 4.3%

Otago 5.81 7.6% $287.1 9.1%

Southland 2.15 5.8% $107.6 5.9%

New Zealand 101.71 4.2% $4,813.6 4.3%

- Underlying spending excludes large clients moving to or from Paymark within last 12 months

Figure 1: Paymark All Cards data (April 2017 versus April 2016)

The primary driver of the regional difference was the Easter spending pattern. In the seven days ending Easter Tuesday (18 April), underlying spending declined in Auckland/Northland, Wellington and Canterbury, compared to the equivalent (non-Easter) days in April 2016. Conversely spending growth accelerated in most other regions. For example, underlying spending growth in West Coast jumped to 18.3% over the Easter week, well above 5.5% West Coast average of the first three months of this year. The first quarter growth rate serves as a proxy for the trend growth rate to otherwise expect at present.

Figure 2: Annual underlying spending growth rate through Paymark in the week ending Tuesday 18 April compared to growth rate being experienced in March quarter, by Paymark-defined regions

Reflecting the shift away from everyday spending to recreational spending during Easter, national underlying spending growth accelerated amongst merchants retailing food and liquor goods (e.g. supermarkets) and providing accommodation services (e.g. motels), rising to 9.7% and 27.2% respectively (see Figure 3).

Spending declined over Easter amongst merchants selling non-retail goods and services (e.g. dentists, wholesalers). Spending still increased over Easter amongst the food and beverage service merchants (e.g. cafes) and amongst the traditional core retail shops (e.g. hardware stores) but the rate of growth was below the recent trend.

Figure 3: Annual underlying spending growth rate through Paymark in the week ending Tuesday 18 April compared to growth rate being experienced in March quarter, by national merchant groupings

Daily Spending

The daily spending pattern also differed across the Easter period.

The faster growth rate amongst food and beverage goods merchants primarily resulted from the extra spending on the Wednesday and Thursday before Easter - despite the wet weather - plus Easter Saturday. This more than offset the lower spending on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

Spending through non-food core retailers showed a similar pattern, albeit with a much reduced pre-Easter spending boost. National spending through the cafes and bars did pick up on the Monday and Tuesday following Easter but only barely enough to offset the declines over Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Figure 4: Change in underlying spending ($ millions) through Paymark for parts of Core Retail sector between Easter 2017 and the same days in April 2016