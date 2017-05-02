DLA Piper appoints new partner

Tuesday, 2 May, 2017 - 12:59

Katie Carson, an internationally recognised banking and finance lawyer, has joined DLA Piper’s New Zealand Financial Services team as partner.

Ms Carson has 20 years local and international experience in New Zealand and the United Kingdom. A graduate of Oxford University, she has been acknowledged globally as the New Zealand winner of the International Law Office’s Client Choice awards (2017) in Banking and Finance.

Katie is a well-regarded lawyer whose clients say she 'is commercial in getting to the heart of the issues quickly.'1

Originally from the UK, Katie has practised in partnership in New Zealand since 2012, also holding a Board position.

Her specialist practice areas include securitisation and capital markets, debt restructuring and insolvency, fintech, and regulatory and product development work. She has an extensive background including advising national and international banks, non-bank deposit takers, and borrowers.

DLA Piper’s banking and finance practice is significant international and collaborative. Ms Carson will provide further strength to the Australasian and Asia-Pacific presence.