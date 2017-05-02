Blockchain leaders coming to New Zealand

Tuesday, 2 May, 2017 - 14:38

Blockchain is a revolution of technology that acts as a global spreadsheet that is programmed to record transactions of value. The information on blockchain exists as a shared database that is continually reconciled. Because the database is not stored in one single location, there is no centralized version for a hacker to corrupt and records are truly public and easily verifiable. This technology is disrupting industries such as FinTech, AgriTech and legal services through Smart Contracts.

The Blockchain NZ event is bringing the best minds in the industry to New Zealand as part of the New Zealand Tech Week event series.

The Blockchain NZ 2017 is a 3-day conference set in Auckland from May 8th - 10th.

The conference brings top speakers from around the world (including keynotes Vitalik Buterin, creator of Ethereum, and Andreas M. Antonopoulos, author of "Mastering Bitcoin" and "The Internet of Money") for a series of presentations, panel discussions, workshops, and networking events.