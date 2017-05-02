Pumpkin Patch employees to receive unpaid preferential entitlements

Tuesday, 2 May, 2017 - 16:59

Pumpkin Patch receivers, Brendon Gibson and Neale Jackson of KordaMentha today advised they have successfully recovered funds enabling former employees of Pumpkin Patch Limited (In Receivership and in Liquidation) (PPL) to have outstanding preferential claims paid.

This means that 153 employees of PPL will now receive any outstanding holiday or redundancy entitlements, up to the statutory preferential cap of $22,160 (gross) per person.

Receiver Neale Jackson said that while it was a small victory in a difficult time, he was pleased that employees would be receiving more than had been expected.

"When the business entered receivership, we were upfront with head office employees advising that any payment of entitlements would be unlikely, as PPL had no available assets to meet these entitlements. Together with the management team, we continued to investigate any potential avenues of recovery. This has been a complex matter and consequently that process has taken some time.

"Successfully recovering the funds is the best possible result for employees who, in this case, receive priority ahead of any other creditor," he said.

Employees with outstanding preferential entitlements are being notified directly, with payment due to be made in mid-May.