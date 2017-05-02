Climate change review 'another solid step'

Tuesday, 2 May, 2017 - 18:09

The Sustainable Business Council is welcoming the Productivity Commission’s investigation into the costs, benefits and risks of transitioning to a low carbon economy.

The Minister of Climate Change Paula Bennett and Minister of Finance Steven Joyce have asked the Commission to conduct a review - following the Government’s commitment to the Paris Agreement, to reduce emissions by 30% below 2005 levels by 2030.

Executive Director of the Sustainable Business Council Abbie Reynolds says this shows the Government is serious about the target set in Paris.

"This gives us another data point for New Zealanders to examine the benefits, costs and pathways to meet our target.

"There’s a growing pool of analysis looking at climate change."

The Productivity Commission review follows the release of the landmark Vivid Economics Report, which mapped out several ways New Zealand could become net zero in the second half of the century.

"We need to progress the transition to a low-carbon economy in new and innovative ways. Transitioning to a low-emissions economy is a challenge that global business is already actively addressing.

"In New Zealand we have strong cross-sector collaboration and action is already underway. This new review will give us more information about where we could be targeting our efforts."

The Sustainable Business Council has 87 members, which account for about 25% of private sector GDP. Our members are committed to being the best businesses for New Zealand - its people and its environment. It is a division of Business New Zealand.