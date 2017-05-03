Tauranga City Council win at Australasian Management Challenge

Wednesday, 3 May, 2017 - 10:16

A team of six Tauranga City Council employees competed in the 2017 New Zealand Society of Local Government Managers (SOLGM) Australasian Management Challenge, and came out on top.

As winners of the New Zealand leg, ‘Team Bluesky’ will go on to represent New Zealand at the Local Government Professionals Australasian finals in Hobart in May, where they will compete against the winning teams from the seven Australian states and territories.

SOLGM runs the New Zealand leg of the management challenge, which took place on 14 and 15 March, with 14 council teams from across New Zealand competing. The management challenge is Australasia’s premier forum for current and emerging local government leaders, with each team required to draw on a range of skills and knowledge, and tackle the huge range of activities both individually and collaboratively.

"We are excited about the win, and are looking forward to taking part in the Australasian finals. It was great fun meeting and competing with the other local government teams, and we learnt a lot from how they completed the challenge tasks. We recommend any local government organisation across New Zealand to take part next year," says Rob Golsby from Team Bluesky.

The competing New Zealand teams were given 11 tasks including designing a community centre, developing an event management plan, creating a change management strategy, and dealing with tricky employment situations. The challenge culminated in a final pitch to a group of Elected Members about sending a trade delegation to India.

"Local government is a multifaceted environment, and it is essential that strong and capable leadership is at the core of our organisation. The management challenge provides a platform for local government leaders to develop and strengthen a wide range of skills and knowledge, which are valuable in their everyday roles," says Tauranga City Council Chief Executive, Garry Poole.

Team Bluesky consists of Rob Golsby, Donna Forlong, Rebecca Gallagher, Rodney Clark, James Woodward and Radleigh Cairns, with Megan Davies mentoring the team.