Pita Pit serves World Masters Games volunteers by the thousands

Wednesday, 3 May, 2017 - 11:01

Pita Pit serves up 23,700 meals to World Masters Games volunteers

The World Masters Games wrapped up in Auckland over the weekend and official partner Pita Pit can now reveal exactly what it takes to feed the team behind the major international event.

Pita Pit provided 23,700 meals to volunteers - known as the ‘Pit Crew’ throughout the tournament - during the 10-day Games period, with people devouring a whopping 1,300kgs of free-range chicken; 800kgs of New Zealand beef; 100kgs of New Zealand lamb; and over 1,100 litres of sauces.

Meals were made and delivered fresh daily to the 48 World Masters Games sites across Auckland, with the regular free-range chicken pita proving to be the most popular lunch choice.

Pita Pit Director Chris Henderson says that the World Masters Games were a fantastic occasion that demonstrated the importance of staying healthy throughout your life through exercise and a balanced diet.

"Auckland has been lucky to host an event like the World Masters Games, which has provided so many inspirational stories of people getting out there and getting involved - regardless of their age and circumstances. The event felt like a real celebration and every participant should be proud of their involvement.

"The Masters Games could not have happened without the support of the thousands of people across the city that generously gave up their time to ensure it was a successful event, and Pita Pit was proud to able to be able to provide them with healthy and nutritious lunches."

As part of the Games, Pita Pit also had a base down at the Games Village in the Viaduct that saw Silver Ferns Storm Purvis, Maia Wilson, Anna Harrison and Bailey Mes all turn their hands to making pitas for hungry visitors, signing netballs and giving away Pita Pit vouchers.