Kiwi brand all set to Repel in Nicaragua

Wednesday, 3 May, 2017 - 11:07

Surviving in remote Nicaragua with little more than the clothes on your back may present many dangers… but contestants on the new series of Survivor New Zealand will have some protection thanks to Repel.

As a key commercial partner of Survivor New Zealand, Repel is providing all 16 contestants and additional crew with products as an essential survival tool to keep the tropical bugs and insects at bay.

The new series is set in the harsh jungle climate of Nicaragua in Central America. Contestants may be worried about encountering snakes and spiders, but the most deadly creature could prove to be the mosquito. Nicaragua has been flagged as a breeding ground for the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the primary carrier of Zika, Dengue and Yellow Fever viruses.

To keep Survivor contestants and crew safe, Repel has provided their top-selling Repel Tropical Spray, which has been scientifically proven in independent studies to protect against the Aedes Aegypti mosquito and other unwanted invaders.

Vanessa Bradley, General Manager of Repel and mozzie expert, is excited for the new series of Survivor New Zealand, "no doubt the crew and competitors will come up against many dangers, especially in terms of mosquito-borne viruses", she says.

"Repel is going to protect Kiwi competitors against the primary carrier of Zika and other viruses as it always does. We’ve protected Kiwis for 30 years, and we will continue to do so - even in the Nicaraguan jungle!"

How does Repel provide effective coverage in both the Nicaraguan and the concrete jungle? The Repel Tropical Spray contains 30% DEET and protection for up to 8 hours. The subtle fragrance and an easily absorbed formula make it a staple for household use. In addition to Repel Tropical Spray, Survivor New Zealand contestants were also supplied with Permethrin Fabric Treatment Kits to treat clothing and bedding.

Repel is New Zealand’s largest locally made repellent brand and their top-selling products have been made in New Zealand for over 30 years. The technology and formulation expertise behind Repel is the same which goes into the range specifically formulated for the NZ Defence Force - and used in some of the world’s harshest locations. Repel products are stocked in Unichem, Life pharmacies and other leading pharmacies nationwide. As well as being the product of choice for all leading travel medicine experts in New Zealand and Australia.

Viewers can see Repel products in action on the new Survivor New Zealand on Sundays and Mondays from May 7th on TVNZ 2. For all the buzz, join the conversation at the Repel NZ Facebook page (RepelNZ).