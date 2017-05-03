Commissioner - you CAN complain about electricity and gas

Wednesday, 3 May, 2017 - 11:52

Utilities Disputes is the new name for the former Office of the Electricity and Gas Complaints Commissioner Scheme (EGCC)

Utilities Disputes Commissioner Nanette Moreau is on a mission to improve consumer awareness of the service offered by Utilities Disputes. "We help resolve complaints about electricity and gas. The majority of consumers are unaware there is somewhere they can refer their utilities complaints if they are not satisfied with the response from their providers," Moreau says.

In a recent UMR survey only 7% respondents were aware of either Utilities Disputes or EGCC. Moreau says it is a priority for Utilities Disputes to address the awareness problem as soon as possible.

Moreau adds that members of her staff regularly speak to community groups around the country and she encourages groups to contact her office to request visits from speakers.

Utilities Disputes will continue to resolve complaints in the electricity and gas industries with its long-standing tradition of quality, independence, and fairness. Consumers and providers will be well served by an independent service that can offer a diverse range of dispute resolution expertise.

You can email info@utilitiesdisputes.co.nz or call 0800 22 33 40 with your complaint about electricity or gas.