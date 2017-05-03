Fonterra launches first Anchor milk pop-up in Shanghai

Wednesday, 3 May, 2017 - 12:02

Fonterra has launched its first Anchor milk pop-up store at Super Brand Mall in Shanghai, bringing a slice of New Zealand to one of China’s busiest shopping complexes.

Super Brand Mall attracts more than 20 million shoppers per year and boasts 250,000 square metres of retail space.

The full Anchor China range of UHT milks, milk powders, cheese and butter is on display at the store, where shoppers can also craft their own recipes, view videos of New Zealand farms and play interactive games.

Famous Chinese actor Tong Dawei joined the store launch event, sampling products and helping to develop recipes using Anchor products.

"Today’s Chinese consumers are much more brand conscious and brand loyal than previous generations, so finding ways to create experiences and emotional connections with the brand is a key part of our ongoing brand-building strategy for Anchor in China," said Christina Zhu, President Fonterra Greater China.

"This higher level of discernment among consumers is driving strong demand for premium goods, so this pop-up is a high-profile opportunity for us to remind shoppers of the premium nature of Anchor," said Ms Zhu.

Vice President China Brands Chester Cao said that brands in China need to integrate their online and offline presence to reach consumers in the digital age.

"Our pop-up store is recognition of that need to integrate," said Mr Cao. "Online and offline go hand-in-hand and events like this are a great way to tell our story in a more real and engaging way.

"We’ve had great feedback from shoppers on the farm videos in the store - seeing the green grass and blue skies where New Zealand cows graze is unique for many people in China and it helps them understand Anchor’s provenance in more depth."