Local businesses to benefit from wastewater contract

Wednesday, 3 May, 2017 - 12:50

The company selected to build Kerikeri’s new wastewater reticulation network says it will use local tradespeople and businesses wherever possible during the multi-million dollar construction project.

The Far North District Council has awarded Northland-based United Civil Construction Limited the contract to connect hundreds of Kerikeri properties to its new wastewater scheme over the coming year.

In announcing the appointment, General Manager-Infrastructure and Asset Management, Jacqui Robson, said key factors in United Civil’s favour were that it was local, it had a record of successfully delivering major infrastructure projects for the Far North, and it had emphasised employing local subcontractors and tradespeople.

Previous projects handled by United Civil in the Far North include the Waipapa Road Water Main (2009), Opua Low Pressure Sewer Scheme (2012 - 13), and the upgrade of the main road into Kerikeri.

United Civil’s Managing Director Andrew Campbell says the Kerikeri wastewater network will be the largest project "by far" undertaken by the company in Kerikeri.

He says United Civil is gearing up to handle the project and that included awarding substantial sub-contracts to local businesses.

"It is the cornerstone of the United Civil operational philosophy to offer work to local contractors and other tradespeople wherever we can. And we have given the Far North District Council an absolute commitment to do that."

He says the Kerikeri project also offered United Civil the prospect of re-establishing the award-winning team that delivered the Opua sewer scheme.

"Opua gave us the opportunity to work with some great local companies. It’s tremendously exciting to work with them again. They know us. We know them. And together we are determined to deliver a top quality project for the Kerikeri community."

Work on the reticulation network is scheduled to begin this month and should be completed by July 2018.