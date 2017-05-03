Tomorrow Project appoints new board member

Wednesday, 3 May, 2017 - 12:57

Wellington-based emergency medical specialist and clinical toxicologist Dr Paul Quigley has been appointed as an independent director to the board of The Tomorrow Project - an industry-funded organisation that manages the Cheers public education campaign to change Kiwis’ attitudes to drinking.

Dr Quigley - a medical graduate of the University of Otago with advanced training in emergency medicine and clinical toxicology - is an expert in illicit drug use. While based in Australia, he was an advisor to the Australian Federal Government and Australian Crime Commission, alongside appearing as a crown expert on various drug-facilitated sexual assault cases.

On returning to New Zealand in 2004, Dr Quigley renewed his focus on alcohol and the harmful effects of over consumption after finding alcohol to be the dominant drug for Emergency Department admissions in Wellington.

He currently provides acute alcohol liaison in the Wellington Regional Hospital emergency department and has started a number of initiatives to improve the clinical management of alcohol-related presentations and initiate research on alcohol-related matters.

Executive Director Matt Claridge says Dr Quigley brings experience and expertise to the Board that will significantly contribute to the organisation’s vision to change the way people think about drinking alcohol.

"Dr Quigley is a leader in his field and will bring valuable knowledge and insight into how alcohol is being consumed, particularly by some of our youngest people," says Mr Claridge.

"We need to change the culture around the way we drink alcohol. There is no quick fix - changing attitudes takes time. We need to address the heart of the issue first by changing why we drink."

Matt Claridge and Dr Paul Quigley are speaking as part of the 8th Australasian Drug and Alcohol Strategy Conference 2017 currently being held at Te Papa. The conference theme is ‘Influencing Attitudes - how can thinking and behaviour towards alcohol and drug use be changed?’

The Tomorrow Project was founded in 2012 and is committed to helping to create a safe and responsible drinking culture in New Zealand through evidenced-based, targeted interventions that address the reasons behind problem drinking.