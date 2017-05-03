SKYCITY welcomes new CEO

Wednesday, 3 May, 2017 - 13:40

SKYCITY CEO Graeme Stephens shares a hongi with Taiaha Hawke - Ngati Whatua. SKYCITY CEO Graeme Stephens shares a hongi with Taiaha Hawke - Ngati Whatua. SKYCITY CEO Graeme Stephens shares a hongi with Taiaha Hawke - Ngati Whatua. SKYCITY CEO Graeme Stephens shares a hongi with Taiaha Hawke - Ngati Whatua.

SKYCITY staff and stakeholders today warmly welcomed the company’s new Chief Executive Officer, Graeme Stephens, with a special powhiri - a traditional Maori welcoming ceremony - under Auckland’s Sky Tower.

Mr Stephens’ first day in the role was a memorable occasion with representatives from Auckland iwi Ngati Whatua leading the formalities, along with more than 100 SKYCITY staff.

Mr Stephens was presented with a korowai - a hand-woven ceremonial Maori feather cloak - upon his arrival, which was designed exclusively for the incoming CEO.

Mr Stephens joins SKYCITY with an impressive background in developing and opening world-class casinos, hotels and resorts, and with expertise in gaming, hospitality and leisure industries internationally. Most recently, he was Chief Executive of Sun International, a casino, resorts and entertainment company listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

Mr Stephens says today’s ceremony was a special and unique occasion, and he was humbled by the warm welcome.

"It’s well known internationally that New Zealanders are extremely welcoming and friendly, and I certainly experienced that first hand today. It’s wonderful to finally be in the country starting in my new role," he says.

"SKYCITY is an exciting, diverse, innovative organisation with a number of developments in the pipeline over the coming years, and plenty of potential beyond that. It’s a real privilege to be joining at such a positive time for the business and I’m really looking forward to my future here at SKYCITY," he says.