Gallagher Bassett launches new Life and Disability service

Wednesday, 3 May, 2017 - 16:14

Gallagher Bassett (GB) has launched a new Life and Disability division based in our Sydney and Auckland offices, with a team already up and running providing claim management services to the Life and Disability industry.

GB will be applying its successful personal injury claims management model through the new life and disability division to improve customer experience and client outcomes. Shayne Milsom, Executive Director of Life and Disability Products Australia and New Zealand, will oversee the team.

Shayne Milsom spoke of GB’s entrance into the Life and Disability market. "The life industry is evolving and we are very clear that we need to be at the forefront of that change ongoing," he said.

"We endeavour to be our customers’ trusted business partner and we are confident that with the team of experienced individuals we have, this will be an amazing success".

The Life and Disability team have started completing detailed reviews of income protection claims to develop comprehensive strategies to improve customer experience. Over the next year the Life and Disability team will engage and work with external stakeholders with the intention of bringing the claims to resolution and achieving the best customer outcome.

At GB we believe in providing quality innovative solutions for our customers and take pride in passionately striving for professional excellence as a team.