NZ company launches Same-Sex Parenting Campaign for Mother's Day

Wednesday, 3 May, 2017 - 16:33

NZ contemporary baby bedding, clothing and accessories company, Babu has launched its same-sex campaign in the lead up to Mother’s Day to celebrate and promote marriage equality, acceptance and tolerance for all parents regardless of their sexual orientation.

As a company Babu feels strongly about bringing to the forefront the topic of same-sex families and the need for other retailers to be more inclusive of same-sex families in their promotional material and advertisements.

This Mother’s Day, Babu’s decision to promote same-sex parents in its advertising material is a reflection of the time and a desire to acknowledge and represent all diverse family situations.

By giving same-sex families the same recognition and representation in the form of advertisement is a step towards embracing diversity and promotes important values to be shared with the wider community and hopefully see other businesses to engage directly with people from all walks of life.

"Whether you have two mummies or two daddies is irrelevant, love cannot exist without equality. That’s why as a business owner I feel strongly about creating an environment that encourages and embracing diversity, especially in the workforce. Our Mother’s Day campaign is designed to accurately represent all families on a whole. Here at Babu we believe that love is the collective sharing of values such as diversity, acceptance and inclusivity for all," said Ali Hui, Babu Founder.

For more information please visit: www.babu.co.nz