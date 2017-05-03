Farm gate newsletter for May 3rd 2017

|
The Weekly Dairy Report Tony Chaston, 0 comments The Weekly Dairy Report: Another positive auction and forecast for next year sets up the sector for a profitable period ahead... Read more
The Sheep Deer and Cattle Report Tony Chaston, 0 comments The Sheep Deer and Cattle Report: Lamb schedules keep rising while the venison industry uses low production period to diversify markets and grow all year chilled demand... Read more
Dairy prices 'exceed expectations' David Hargreaves, 0 comments Economists see results at latest dairy auction as boding well for the milk price to farmers in the upcoming season; overnight overall dairy prices lifted 3.6%, while Whole Milk Powder gained 5.2%... Read more
Rural property market steady as farm sales weather the storms Greg Ninness, 0 comments Latest rural sales figures from REINZ show farm sale numbers and prices holding up in spite of the weather... Read more
Time to end pastoral farming's carbon emission subsidy Brian Fallow, 46 comments Brian Fallow is encouraged by the collegiality on display in Parliament over climate change, but notes the cow in the room remains agriculture... Read more
