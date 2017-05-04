Off Market Takeover Bid- MHM

Thursday, 4 May, 2017 - 09:32

Off Market Takeover Bid for all the ordinary shares in MHM Metals Limited (ACN 124 212 175) (MHM)

Mercantile OFM Pty Ltd (ACN 120 221 623) (Mercantile OFM) refers to the unconditional offers dated 13 February 2017 (Offer) under its takeover bid for all the issued ordinary shares in MHM, which are contained in the replacement bidder’s statement from Mercantile OFM dated 30 January 2017 (Bidder’s Statement).

Mercantile OFM attaches a notice under Section 650D of the Corporations Act varying the Offer by extending the closing date (Notice of Variation).

Mercantile OFM’s Offer is UNCONDITIONAL and, in accordance with the Notice of Variation, will now expire at 7:00pm (Sydney time) on Friday, 7 July 2017.

MHM Shareholders are encouraged to ACCEPT the Offer as soon as possible. MHM Shareholders are reminded that Mercantile OFM has accelerated the payment of the cash consideration of $0.04 per MHM Share under the Offer.

Payment of your cash consideration will be sent to you within 4 business days of Mercantile OFM receiving your valid Acceptance Form.

MHM Shareholders that have mislaid their Acceptance Forms can contact Mercantile OFM to request a replacement Acceptance Form on (02) 8014 1188 between 9:00am and 5:00pm (Sydney time) on any business day.

Words defined in the Bidder’s Statement have the same meaning in this notice, unless the context requires otherwise. Variation: Extension of Offer Period Mercantile OFM gives notice that it varies its Offers by extending the Offer Period until 7.00pm on Friday, 7 July 2017.

Authorisation This Notice of Variation is dated 3 May 2017, the date it was lodged with ASIC. Neither ASIC nor any of its officers takes any responsibility for the contents of this Notice of Variation. This Notice of Variation has been approved by a resolution passed by the directors of Mercantile OFM.