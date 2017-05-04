Media passes and tickets to the Magnify Expo Summit 2017

Thursday, 4 May, 2017 - 09:50

Magnify Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Public Expo (Sunday 7th) and Business Summit (Monday 8th)

We're pleased to offer limited comp media passes for Magnify Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Expo and Business Summit, starting on Sunday at Sky City, Auckland.

The event offers an unprecedented line-up of local and international talent attending, plus a formidable inventory of the latest technology to try.

The programme is:

Public Expo - Sunday 7th May An opportunity to experience the world's leading technology from local and international companies. Includes the latest gaming and hardware and games on the latest HTV Vive rigs. The show also has three very special never seen before VR GAMING machines to test drive.

Business Summit - Monday 8th May, join us for breakfast at 7:30 am and first keynote at 8:00 am. The event will have over 30 speakers from around the world including 15 from China, Australia and North America. This is a one-time opportunity to see these experts in action and talk the talk about the real industry at hand.

To see a complete list of all key show features head to: http://magnifyworld.com/#event

For Media passes and comp tickets for giveaway:

Contact:

Paul Blomfield at Blomfield PR

email: paul@blomfieldpr.com

Event details:

When: Sun 7 May 2017, 10:30am - 7:00pm

Mon 8 May 2017, 7:30am - 6:00pm

Where: SkyCity Convention Centre, 88 Federal St, CBD, Auckland

Best parking space available at SkyCity car park from Hobson Street and Nelson Street.

Press enquiries contact:

PR Consultant Paul Blomfield, Ph: 021 970 871, paul@blomfieldpr.com

Magnify Event Enquiries:

Tom Reidy, Event Director, Magnify World, tom@magnifyworld.com