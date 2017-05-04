Air NZ recognised for corporate social responsibility

Thursday, 4 May, 2017 - 13:01

Air New Zealand’s sustainability efforts have been recognised in the 2017 Annual Review of the State of CSR (corporate social responsibility) in Australia and New Zealand, with the airline taking out a New Zealand CSR Top 3 Award.

The review, published by the Australian Centre for Corporate Social Responsibility, is one of the world’s largest ongoing studies of CSR practices and trends and is the only one of its type in Australia and New Zealand.

The review surveys employees on CSR priorities, practices and management capabilities. The CSR Top 3 are the New Zealand companies with the strongest management capabilities for CSR.

Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Christopher Luxon believes business has an important role to play in society and in solving sustainability issues.

"The core purpose that underscores Air New Zealand’s sustainability framework is to supercharge New Zealand’s success socially, environmentally and economically. We have been working hard to embed sustainability within our business and it’s great to see our efforts recognised in this way," says Mr Luxon.

A key aim of the review is to provide organisations with an analysis of key CSR trends, enabling them to make evidence-based decisions that allow for positive change within their businesses.