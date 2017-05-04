New services to support disabled people in work

Thursday, 4 May, 2017 - 13:21

Disability Issues Minister Nicky Wagner today announced two new support services to help disabled people and people with health conditions stay in work.

"Disabled people and people with health conditions make great employees and most need little to no support, but sometimes the people employing them do," Ms Wagner says.

"That’s why we’ve set up the Employer Advice Line - a free phone-based service offering advice to employers about how to support new or existing disabled employees."

Callers get information and advice specific to their situation, including local support services and organisations.

"We’ve had outstanding feedback so far, with employers describing the service as positive and extremely helpful," Ms Wagner says.

Work and Income is also providing phone-based support to its recently-employed clients.

"Over 500 Work and Income clients have been contacted by the In-Work Support Service over the last few months. The service encourages employees to stay in work by providing advice on a range of issues, from childcare and transport to challenges in the workplace," Ms Wagner says.

"Supporting people when they start work can be key to helping them succeed long term. A face-to-face in-work support service is also available from APM WorkCare for those who need more intensive support.

"The Government is committed to improving employment outcomes for disabled people and people with health conditions."

The Employer Advice Line is operated by Homecare Medical, which also runs Healthline, Quitline, Alcohol Drug Line and Depression Helpline. It is available Monday - Friday, 8.30am - 5.00pm on 0800 805 405.