'Every NZME radio station increases listeners'

Thursday, 4 May, 2017 - 13:55

NZME radio stations have all gained more new--- listeners according to the latest 2017 GfK independent radio survey. In an exceptional result NZME’s Chief Commercial Officer, Laura Maxwell says the company and its partners have added an additional 150,000 É¸--- new listeners, this is an overall market share increase- --- of 1.9% for NZME and Partners whilst Mediaworks went backwards by 1.7%.

"It’s extremely rare in the radio industry to grow your listeners across every single station. It’s a real pat on the back to our people, who deliver great content which is hugely relevant and resonating with our listeners. We couldn’t be prouder; our strategy is on the money."

Group Director Entertainment, Dean Buchanan says music brand Coast gained the most listeners of any station in New Zealand (up over 47,500), with ZM in second place increasing by 41,000---.

"Over the past few years we have completely overhauled our stations. We’ve focused on listeners, the best talent in the country, creating compelling content every day. Our multi-channel approach across radio, digital, publishing, social media, video and events has driven this growth and more importantly set us up for an exciting year."

Buchanan says it is a standout result for ZM’s Fletch, Vaughan and Megan, for the first time achieving number one status with 18-34 year¤ old listeners across the country. With more listeners--- than last year across The Hits, Hauraki, Flava and Mix, Buchanan emphasises the changes in strategy are paying dividends.

"We are thrilled with the debut result of the new Sarah, Sam and Toni show on The Hits. It’s hugely encouraging that they have started so strongly."

iHeartRadio registered users have increased by 31%++ year on year to 603,605, with average listening hours of over 2,132,000### each month.

Buchanan says content such as the Alternative Commentary Collective (ACC), that streams on iHeart is reaching its target audience in strong numbers.

"To have over 1.5 million streams for the New Zealand versus Bangladesh, Australia and South African cricket tour is massive. It grew by close to 20% year on year and reached over 460,000 people. iHeartRadio’ s potential is limitless with its ability to reach niche markets as well as broad appeal in a most cost-effective way."

Newstalk ZB continues its dominance as the most listened- to radio station with the Mike Hosking Breakfast taking out the gongs for the biggest share-- of listening and the highest number of listeners in New Zealand.

"Newstalk ZB never sleeps, it is constantly evolving and pushing itself to be the best it can," says Shayne Currie, NZME Managing Editor, who leads NZME’s news and sport brands. "Having been number one since 2003-- you might expect some complacency but delivering the highest news standards is a passion and the results speak volumes."

This is the third consecutive survey where the number of people listening to commercial radio in New Zealand has increased, now up 130,400 to a total audience of 3,302,500 people.

"The numbers don’t lie, radio is very much a part of Kiwis’ every day lives," says Maxwell. "Radio is engaging, emotive, present and dynamic - something a music playlist can never replicate. The benefits of including radio in media schedules are proven and now coupled with the targeted digital offerings of iHeartRadio, we have unprecedented ways to connect with target audiences. In addition to radio, NZME advertisers have the advantage of being able to also reach target audiences across digital and newspaper offerings, all of which are growing. Being able to provide connections to a total audience of 3.2 million is a pretty exciting opportunity."

View Radio Hauraki’s Matt and Jeremy’s uniquely irreverent explanation of radio survey results below. No one pushes the boundaries like these boys.

