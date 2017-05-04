OCS report sets cleaning sector benchmark

Thursday, 4 May, 2017 - 14:09

New Zealand’s largest hygiene, facilities management and cleaning company, OCS has released its first sustainability report as it strives to become the most sustainable business in the New Zealand cleaning sector by 2020.

As one of the biggest private employers in New Zealand, OCS is committed to ensuring its operating model minimises the impact it has on the environment, its communities, and staff and their families.

"This is the beginning of a journey and the report has been designed to provide a public benchmark of where the company stands today, so that improvement going forward can be measured," OCS managing director Gareth Marriott says.

"Sustainable development is an ongoing process and we give it the same level of focus and importance as our financial objectives. The long term sustainability of our business is important for future generations," Mr Marriott says

The Sustainable Business Council provided feedback and guidance to OCS, as it prepared its first sustainability report, and executive director Abbie Reynolds says she’s thrilled to see OCS New Zealand making the report part of its annual practice.

"It’s great to see OCS introducing a local sustainability report, in addition to their global report. It’s part of a clear trend of increasing sustainability reporting in New Zealand," Ms Reynolds says.

"We only expect that to grow once the New Zealand Stock Exchange introduces its non-financial disclosure guidelines, which we expect will strongly encourage listed businesses to report on social, environmental and corporate governance matters."

Mr Marriott says the report looks at its sustainability objectives with staff, the environment and the community.

For staff the report outlines a plan which seeks, among other objectives, to encourage high levels of management competency by coaching, mentoring and training, as well as a clear focus promoting a sustainable and safer workplace for frontline staff.

"OCS will continue to be efficient in the use of natural resources, reducing carbon monoxide emissions, and reducing impacts on flora and fauna from our operations."

Some of this is already underway, with a $10,000 donation to the Pukaha Mt Bruce Wildlife Centre and a commitment to transition the OCS and Cannon vehicle fleet to include a 30% mix of hybrid/electric vehicles by the end of 2019.

A 2016 initiative includes a joint venture between OCS, Auckland Airport and the Ministry of Primary Industries, working in collaboration with Air New Zealand, to recycle nearly 700kg of waste per day.

OCS also supports the Salvation Army through payroll giving, along with $15,000 worth of financial donations and hundreds of non-perishable food and household items to the Salvation Army and its foodbanks in 2016.

OCS employs over 4000 people in New Zealand with 23 branches nationwide. Its parent company has 87,000 staff in 50 countries.