Wool steady

Thursday, 4 May, 2017 - 15:26

New Zealand Wool Services International Limited’s Marketing Executive, Mr Nathan Arthur reports that the South Island offering of 6,820 bales saw a small price increase compared to the previous NI auction with 73 percent selling. A smaller offering, after 11% being withdrawn before the sale, combined with a more stylish selection helped prices firm locally. Compared to the last sale on 27th April the weighted indicator for the main trading currencies strengthened 0.54 percent, having minimal impact in limited areas.

Mr Arthur advises fine crossbred fleece and longer shears remained firm

Coarse crossbred good style fleece were generally firm with average and poorer styles easing 1 to 2 percent.

Long coarse shears were firm to 2 percent cheaper with shorter shears remaining firm.

Fine first lambs ranged from 2 to 6 percent dearer with coarser lambs benefiting from renewed interest, increasing 4 to 6 percent. Long oddments were firm to 1 percent cheaper. Short oddments were generally firm. Next sale on 11 May comprises approximately 5,500 bales from the North Island.