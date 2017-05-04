|
[ login or create an account ]
The Treasury has published its responses to the Official Information Act (OIA) requests: Reconsideration of the Social Investment Panel report; Appointment of the Reserve Bank Governor; Information relating to the cost of borrowing; Treasury documents regarding Christchurch anchor projects from August 2016; Information re the Safer Communities Package, Since 1st of July 2016; Copy of Document Titled - Overseas Investment Act Exemptions - Further Decisions Following Consultation; Education Funding Review.
See Responses to OIA Requests Received by the Treasury
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
The latest money guides from authoritative New Zealand sources: Investing, KiwiSaver & Saving, Managing Money, Home Loans, Credit Cards, Tax.
Links will take you to guide2.co.nz.
Join Voxy on Google+.
Compare Credit Cards - Interest rate and fees comparisons for New Zealand banks.