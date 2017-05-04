Responses to OIA requests received by the Treasury

Thursday, 4 May, 2017 - 16:39

The Treasury has published its responses to the Official Information Act (OIA) requests: Reconsideration of the Social Investment Panel report; Appointment of the Reserve Bank Governor; Information relating to the cost of borrowing; Treasury documents regarding Christchurch anchor projects from August 2016; Information re the Safer Communities Package, Since 1st of July 2016; Copy of Document Titled - Overseas Investment Act Exemptions - Further Decisions Following Consultation; Education Funding Review.

