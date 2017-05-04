Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Responses to OIA requests received by the Treasury

HomeBusiness
Contributor:
Fuseworks Media Fuseworks Media
Thursday, 4 May, 2017 - 16:39

The Treasury has published its responses to the Official Information Act (OIA) requests: Reconsideration of the Social Investment Panel report; Appointment of the Reserve Bank Governor; Information relating to the cost of borrowing; Treasury documents regarding Christchurch anchor projects from August 2016; Information re the Safer Communities Package, Since 1st of July 2016; Copy of Document Titled - Overseas Investment Act Exemptions - Further Decisions Following Consultation; Education Funding Review.

See Responses to OIA Requests Received by the Treasury

All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.

Latest Business News

RSS

Most Popular Today

RSS

Personal Finance guides from guide2.co.nz

The latest money guides from authoritative New Zealand sources: Investing, KiwiSaver & Saving, Managing Money, Home Loans, Credit Cards, Tax.

Links will take you to guide2.co.nz.

Connect with Voxy

Voxy on Google Plus     Join Voxy on Google+.

 

Credit Card Comparison TablesCompare Credit Cards - Interest rate and fees comparisons for New Zealand banks.