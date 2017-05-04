Air New Zealand: the country’s most attractive employer

Thursday, 4 May, 2017 - 21:45

Air New Zealand has been named New Zealand’s Most Attractive Employer in the annual Randstad Awards for a record fourth time.

The awards have been running in New Zealand since 2011 and the airline has claimed the top prize every year it has been eligible. Air New Zealand was one of the first organisations anywhere in the world to take out the top honour for three consecutive years and became an inaugural member of the prestigious Randstad Awards Global Hall of Fame in 2014 - making it ineligible to win for the next three years (2014, 2015 and 2016).

This year more than 60 percent of respondents indicated they would like to work for Air New Zealand, and ranked the airline highly across a range of areas, including perceptions of available training opportunities, corporate financial health, management and progressive corporate social responsibility policies.

Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Christopher Luxon says the Randstad accolade is a testament to the outstanding work of the airline’s 11,500 staff.

"We are thrilled to be named New Zealand’s most attractive employer once again. We truly believe that our people are our greatest asset and we have invested significantly in training, development and internal culture to build a strong employer brand that sits alongside our outstanding reputation for customer experience and commercial success," says Mr Luxon.

"Accolades like this from Randstad are not only good for our people but have a tangible impact on our ability to compete for and attract great talent both here in New Zealand and around the world," he says.

