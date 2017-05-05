Christchurch’s can-do techies ready for gathering

Friday, 5 May, 2017 - 09:59

Multinational companies like Coca Cola, Nike, McDonald’s and Disney depend on technology developed here in Christchurch.

Our people and our businesses are world class, but in good Kiwi fashion we’re not that comfortable about blowing our own trumpets.

A lot of our tech businesses are not in competition with each other; their competitors are around the globe. We should be shouting out a lot more about our international successes, because we’ve got plenty to be proud of.

Next week many of our local businesses will be showcasing their enterprise and achievements at Techweek’17, and there are lots of opportunities to get involved and find out more about what’s happening here in Christchurch.

There’s everything from robots and virtual reality to local kids helping Nasa prepare for life on Mars, and local research helping protect species in Antarctica - what’s not to like?

Christchurch’s tech sector employs almost 15,000 people and contributes $2.4 billion to our region’s GDP. And every year our local tech businesses contribute more than $1b to New Zealand’s export earnings. These are big, impressive figures.

There are very few businesses that don’t depend on technology - whether you’re in the business of manufacturing, farming, entertaining or educating.

Local businesses provide software, services, electronics, high-value manufacturing, healthtech and agri-tech to the world, from global companies to small startups. They are supported by high-quality education and training institutes that work closely with tech businesses.

What helps Christchurch’s tech sector succeed are the connections and networks that have developed to enable people to easily share their knowledge and experience.

Our compact size, collaborative spirit and range of co-working spaces bring people together and create the opportunity for exciting new things to happen.

It’s something we are known for, and helps attract talent and investment the sector needs.

Our collaborative environment means that anyone who has a bright idea can find the support they need to develop that idea, connect with people with expertise to share, develop a business plan and go to market.

Christchurch’s innovation precinct grew from the city’s 2012 blueprint. It’s an inspirational place to visit, bringing together large corporates with established, fast-growing tech businesses and startups based in co-working and incubator spaces such as Greenhouse, BizDojo and the well named Ministry of Awesome.

In the Epic building alone, about 300 people actively collaborate to support 20 information-communication and hi-tech businesses.

Public events take place every week and visitors from around the world are regularly hosted, drawn to Christchurch because of the reputation we have for world-class work and our ‘‘can do’’ approach.

Techweek is an opportunity to hear some very special businesses and people talk about themselves.

There are just so many inspirational success stories out there, from the firms designing next-century virtual reality to those helping explain some of the world’s largest infrastructure projects via technology messaging.

I’d urge everyone to check out the local events on offer next week at www.techweek.co.nz.

Be prepared to be excited by what the local tech sector is up to.

