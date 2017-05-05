Russell McVeagh acts on first NZX listing of 2017

Friday, 5 May, 2017 - 11:22

The dual listing of Oceania Healthcare on the New Zealand and Australian exchanges was finalised this morning.

Russell McVeagh senior partner Pip Greenwood leads the Russell McVeagh team advising Oceania Healthcare, and says the firm is proud of its role in this first New Zealand stock market listing of 2017.

"Our team has worked collaboratively alongside the Oceania Healthcare team, the joint lead managers (Deutsche Craigs, First NZ Capital and Macquarie Capital), PwC and other advisers throughout this process. The listing is a momentous occasion for Oceania, being only the sixth undertaken under the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013.

"Russell McVeagh has acted for Oceania Healthcare since its inception in 2005 and we are excited to see what the future has in store," she says.

Attracting a large volume of high-quality institutional investors both locally and internationally, the IPO raised $200 million from the issue of approximately 253.2 million shares at 79c each under the offer.

Only three companies joined the NZX main board after undertaking IPOs in 2016 - of which Russell McVeagh also acted on the NZ King Salmon IPO.