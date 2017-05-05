House of Travel recognised as one of NZ's most attractive employers

Friday, 5 May, 2017 - 11:37

House of Travel has been recognised as one of New Zealand’s most attractive employers for the sixth year running, placing 10th in the annual Randstad Awards for 2017.

House of Travel Retail and HR Director Jayne Thornley says a key focus for the travel agency is providing staff with a great place to work, so it’s a real honour to be recognised as one of the most attractive employers in New Zealand.

"This year we increased our attractiveness as an employer by over 4% compared with last year. Over 40% of Kiwis who know our brand would like to work for us, which is an incredible achievement. We have been recognised in the top 20 every year since the Randstad Awards started," she says.

"We like to think we work hard but we play hard too - we socialise together every Friday and the whole company gathers once a year for our annual awards ceremony and dinner. Our people regularly get access to discounted travel, and being a company that lives and breathes travel, we really encourage our people to take their leave and enjoy it.

"More than a quarter of staff at House of Travel Holdings in Auckland and Christchurch have been with us for more than 10 years, which we hope says something about the type of workplace we are! Without our people we wouldn’t have a business, so the appreciation we have for our people is huge."

According to Randstad, House of Travel was rated by its potential employees in 2017 as a company that offers employment at a company with a strong reputation, interesting and engaging work, a pleasant work atmosphere and good work-life balance for its employees.

About the Randstad Employer Brand Research

The Randstad Employer Brand Research one of the world's most comprehensive employer branding studies with 26 participating countries. The study measures the employer brand attractiveness of New Zealand's largest employers by employee size and surveys over 4,500 Kiwi's on their opinions and preferences when looking to work for an employer.