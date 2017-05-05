Warren Sharp joins Davis Ogilvie engineering consultancy

Friday, 5 May, 2017 - 12:08

An environmental geologist with more than 20 years’ experience in the investigation, risk assessment, remediation and consenting of contaminated sites, Warren Sharp has become Technical Director - Contaminated Land for the Christchurch-based consultancy.

He is a Suitably Qualified and Experienced Practitioner (SQEP) under the requirements of the National Environmental Standard for Assessing and Managing Contaminants in Soil to Protection of Human Health (NES).

He has worked on local and international contaminated site projects, especially the assessment and management of sites associated with asbestos, petroleum hydrocarbons, timber treatment activities and chemical and pesticide disposal.

Warren has worked on many significant projects including the Margaret Mahy Family Playground, the East and South Frame Public Realms, the Waterloo Business Park and the Bankside Remediation project, and has managed contaminated land aspects of numerous sites as part of the Christchurch earthquake sequence rebuild.