Qantas announces plans for premium credit card

Friday, 5 May, 2017 - 12:11

Qantas has announced plans to offer its own platinum credit card, offering a high rate of points earn and exclusive travel benefits.

The card, powered by Mastercard and issued by Citi, will be launched by the end of this financial year along with full details of features.

For more information visit the Qantas Newsroom.

