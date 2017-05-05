Cut $28m from ATEED budget - Auckland Chamber of Commerce

|
Watering down Auckland Council’s bed tax to just hotels still leaves it unfair and inequitable.
"The tax is a rate increase no matter how Mayor Goff wraps it up. It is selecting a small group of ratepayers and targeting them for revenue on the basis that they can afford it," said Auckland Chamber head, Michael Barnett.
If he needs to save $28 million of rate payers money, I suggest he deduct it from the ATEED budget and take up ATEED CEO Brett O’Riley’s wish to see a wider range of those in the tourism industry fund its work beyond the accommodation sector.
Mr Barnett was responding to a NZ Herald report today that Mr Goff is set to water down his bed tax proposal.
Business already pays a differential whose funds should be hypothecated and targeted for a business benefit - business is already paying more of its fair share of rates.
Council should vote down the bed tax proposal and see if ATEED can get the tourism promotion revenue it needs based on performance.
