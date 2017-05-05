Havelock North gears up for promotional plans

Friday, 5 May, 2017 - 12:38

The Havelock North Business Association (HNBA) is excited to finally be moving forward with promotional plans for the village, with the governments allocated $100,000, following the water crisis.

The gastro outbreak caused significant economic loss for Havelock North businesses, so the Government allocated a $100,000 promotional fund to the Hastings District Council, which was to be distributed through the HNBA.

HNBA President Milton Naylor says the Executive Committee has spent a lot of time over the past months going through the correct processes with council to get the fund distributed.

"In order to get the money we needed to show a promotional plan, with a budget that was transparent and showed a proper accountable process. This has taken some time, but when we presented it to council they were very happy with our plan and were very forthcoming with the funds."

The marketing plans include three main objectives - to take Havelock North out of Hawke’s Bay, to create an event and to supply tools to the members that would increase business cohesion and support.

HNBA Executive member Liv Reynolds presented the plans to Havelock North businesses on Wednesday night. She said the committee had seeked independent advice from marketing, business and tourism experts.

"We are confident we have come up with some great plans for the Village that will have positive results and also provide some tangible tools to our members to promote the village.

"Creating a unique event which we can use to put Havelock North on the map is really exciting. We think an event that the Village can truly own could attract international attention if we get it right."

Part of the plans include a branded VW Beetle, which will be used to promote the "Love the Village" brand and a social media campaign, where an "Ultimate Week in the Village" will be given away.

Branded merchandise including wrapping paper, reusable coffee cups, bags, tea towels, notebooks and iphone cases are also part of the plan. As well as professional video production and photography for members to use for their own marketing purposes.

HNBA Executive Member Catherine Wedd says the committee was conscious that it needed a strategy that had some longevity and diversity.

"We don’t want this spend to be a one off. We want to create some lasting marketing collateral and an event which Village businesses can be proud of and will see positive spin offs for the years to come.

"Some of these ideas have been on the table for a while but the HNBA hasn’t had the funds to action them. Now we have the ability to bring it all to fruition."