Rotorua growth centre embracing National Co-working Day

Friday, 5 May, 2017 - 13:00

Rotorua business growth centre Firestation joins dozens of other co-working spaces around the country in opening their doors on Thursday 11 May 2017 for National Co-working Day.

Firestation Founder and Chief Coach Darren McGarvie urges anyone interested in finding out more about co-working to pop in, have a coffee and see what is all about.

"Co-working is the office environment of the future, and is leading the trend of activity based workplaces. It has taken off in the last five years as an alternative to working from home or at your own office."

"It’s not just about having an office to work from, but it is an exciting experience connecting and collaborating with likeminded businesses and social enterprises," he said.

Co-working is where multiple organisations work from the same offices. It differs from shared offices in that everything is provided from the tea and coffee through to furniture. All you need is your computer and phone.

They provide all the amenities and technologies you expect in a modern work environment. They attract start-up businesses, self-employed professionals, social enterprises and small businesses who see this an excellent option when they need office space.

Tenants receive all the benefits of executive office leasing without the hassle and cost of fit out and overheads.

"Co-working offers the opportunity of plug and play convenience. You bring just turn up with your mobile and laptop and work. "

Firestation opened Rotorua’s first co-working space in 2013. They have been full for the last 18 months and moved to a larger building this month. They currently have 12 desks with room to grow to 20.

"There is definitely a growing interest in co-working in Rotorua. With moving to a larger building, we now have more meeting space, breakout areas and desks. This means we can now provide the flexibility of memberships ranging from a few days a month through to full time 24/7 access," McGarvie said.

"As part of National Co-working Day, we will offer anyone who pops in a free trial."

National Co-working day is Thursday 11 May at 1289 Fenton St from 10am - 2pm. Register at http://bit.ly/FS-Cowork