India arrivals to New Zealand 'to top 120% by 2021'

Friday, 5 May, 2017 - 14:09

New Zealand and India's economic and people ties are set to catapult over the next 5 years.

Recent Indian government initiatives such as Digital India, Skill India, introduction of GST and most significantly the Act East Policy that seeks to engage countries in India's neighborhoods and beyond augur well for her relationship with New Zealand. Likewise, New Zealand's progress in communications, IT, clean energy and water and disaster management, biotech and healthcare are areas of specific interest and value to India.

As he unveiled the New Zealand India Economic update released by India Trade Alliance, Amitabh Kant, CEO - NITI Aayog (India's premier policy making body) visiting New Zealand on Sir Edmund Hillary fellowship emphasised that huge potential exists between the two nations.

Mr. Kant said, "We look back with satisfaction on the tremendous progress India and New Zealand have made in the areas of economic co-operation. There is much, however, that can be achieved by our nations - India welcomes New Zealand's expertise in agriculture, dairy and emerging sectors and offers to NZ its experience in the services sector that can further contribute to New Zealand's economic competitiveness."

Sunil Kaushal, General Secretary of India Trade Alliance added, "As home to over 180,000 persons of Indian origin, relations between India and New Zealand transcend growth sectors of education, sports and tourism. New Zealand's business environment is rated among the best in the world and economic, cultural and people linkages between the two countries make us natural partners to benefit our societies in the midst of emerging global challenges."

The report observes that India continues to be the 7th most popular destination for New Zealanders and the 10th largest source of inward tourism. India was also New Zealand's 7th largest trading partner with a two-way total trade valued at NZD 2.6 bin as of December 2016.

By 2021, it is forecast that inbound Indian visitors for business, education and tourism will increase by 120 % to over 114000 visitors contributing to over 190000 inbound and outbound traffic between the nations. This, therefore, necessitates the expansion of transportation services between the countries, which is not serviced by any direct carrier. In this context, Sunil Kaushal urged, "Introducing direct once a week flight from New Delhi to Auckland will facilitate growing ties between the nations. It is our ardent request to Air India to consider this on a pilot basis to begin with."

Earlier welcoming Mr Kant to Auckland, the Auckland Deputy Mayor Bill Cashmore said that the India New Zealand bonds are stronger than ever before with the Indian culture and diversity in the city bringing economic and commercial gains to the city.