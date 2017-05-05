Ratepayers winners from fresh bus tender, says Chamber

Friday, 5 May, 2017 - 14:39

Wellington Chamber of Commerce congratulates Tranzit Group and Uzabus for being the successful bidders for a large part of the bus services across the region.

"Ratepayers, as well as taxpayers, are set to benefit from this tender, which will save millions of dollars and deliver a fleet of new and more environmentally friendly buses," says Chamber Chief Executive John Milford.

"We’re told the new buses will improve air quality by reducing emissions of harmful pollutants, including by at least 38 per cent in Wellington and 84 per cent in the Hutt Valley, and that’s great news.

"I’m also delighted that Masterton-based Tranzit has committed to employing as many of the 380 further drivers it needs as it can from the region’s existing workforce, including from the Metlink system, and that it will build 228 new buses, as many as possible of them at Kiwi Bus Builders at Seaview.

"That’s really keeping it local, and we applaud that attitude.

"We will now wait to see how the indicated savings will benefit ratepayers, be it in lower rates or fare discounts."