Bridgestone launches luxury SUV tyre

Friday, 5 May, 2017 - 15:42

Designed to meet the demands of a rapidly growing luxury SUV market, Bridgestone has unveiled the Alenza, a premium tyre that is built on performance and safety. Delivering a dynamic and luxurious driving experience, the Alenza brings out the diverse capabilities of premium SUVs such as BMW’s X-series, Mercedes’ GL-class and Porsche’s Cayenne. "Over the past six years we have seen a massive surge in demand for luxury SUV tyres, with sales of tyres 17 inches and over almost doubling," Bridgestone Australia and New Zealand Managing Director Andrew Moffatt said.

"With this in mind, we have engineered an innovative product with a focus on safety, delivering high levels of grip without sacrificing the features customers expect from a premium SUV tyre."

The appeal of the Alenza lies in several key innovations that allow luxury SUV owners to unleash the full capability of their vehicle.

Nano Pro-Tech rubber - developed by nanotechnology, the tread compound combines silica with a polymer to enhance performance through control of the rubber’s structure. This improves wet performance and provides wear and abrasion resistance to increase tyre longevity.

Improved block structure - comprising of a multi-round structure, chamfered and 3D M-shaped sipes, Alenza delivers excellent steering response and higher braking performance.

"Once again Bridgestone’s commitment to innovation delivers an all-round market leading performance product," Mr Moffatt said.

"Luxury SUV owners demand the best, and the Alenza meets those demands across the board."

The first pattern, the Alenza 001, will be introduced alongside the existing Dueler and Ecopia ranges, offering customers a wealth of choice in Bridgestone’s SUV brand product tree.

The Alenza 001 will be offered in a wide range of sizes and widths from 215/65R16 to 285/45R22.