Smeg wins big at European iF Design Awards

Friday, 5 May, 2017 - 16:42

Smeg has proven that once again, it is in a class of its own. The company’s new range of freestanding Portofino ovens and Dolce Stil Novo wine coolers were recently awarded iF awards at the annual iF Design Awards. For over 60 years, the iF Design Award has been recognised as a mark of design excellence and is held in high regard the world over.

The competition was particularly tough this year. The international judges assessed almost 5,500 entries from 59 countries in order to determine who would receive a coveted iF award. As winners of the award, Smeg’s freestanding Portofino ovens and Dolce Stil Novo wine coolers will be available to view via the iF design app.

In previous years, Smeg’s toaster and stand mixer were also awarded iF awards. These appliances subsequently featured at an exclusive show at the iF design exhibition in Hamburg, the go-to show for those with an interest in all things design and architecture related.

The Portofino range is inspired by the colourful Italian town of Portofino, famous for its brightly coloured buildings, turquoise waters and love of traditional Italian food. The ovens come in an array of vivid colours which will brighten up any kitchen. In addition to their stunning looks, Smeg’s Portofino ovens boast an innovative electronic system for temperature regulation that can be adapted for all cooking requirements.

Smeg’s Portofino ovens are also the first to incorporate three convection fans into the oven cavity which ensures the even distribution of heat for perfect roasting and baking results. What’s more, owners need not worry about having to spend hours cleaning. Smeg’s Portofino ovens come with either vapour cleaning or pyrolytic cleaning technology, both of which make cleaning a breeze.

Smeg’s Dolce Stil Novo wine coolers were designed in partnership with some of Italy’s top sommeliers. The wine coolers are aesthetically pleasing and offer several clever features such as independent temperature zones, perfect for storing red, white and sparkling wines. The wine coolers also maintain humidity levels of between 60 and 80% for optimal preservation.

A particularly notable feature of the wine coolers is the sommelier drawer. Panelled in exquisite natural oak, the drawer houses a sommelier tasting kit comprising a steel and wood corkscrew, a vacuum wine saver, a sparkling wine cork, a pair of champagne pincers, a wine thermometer with housing, a red wine cork and one steel and wood funnel.

New Zealand first got a taste of the Portofino and Dolce Stil Novo ranges at the 2016 Auckland Home Show. Officially, both ranges will be exclusively available at Kitchen Things stores towards the end of 2017/early 2018. The 90cm oven will be available in different colours and will be fitted with a gas cooktop. The wine coolers will be available in 45cm and 82cm options.