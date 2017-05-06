Taking businesses on digital readiness journey

Saturday, 6 May, 2017 - 10:50

Small Business Minister Jacqui Dean today welcomed the launch of a digital assessment tool co-developed by social enterprise Digital Journey and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

"Digital technology brings a world of new opportunities to New Zealand’s small businesses, and as a Government we are focused on supporting them to get the most out of our fast growing digital economy," says Ms Dean.

"This tool empowers businesses to take advantage of these digital opportunities with a personalised Action Plan of recommendations.

Made available as part of Techweek’17, small businesses using the free online tool will be able to compare their use of technology to other businesses in their sector.

Businesses are assessed on everything from their online presence and digital policies, to their use of social media, with advice and guidance offered on how to improve their efficiency and reduce business costs by using digital technology.

"Digital Journey found in a survey last year that 92 per cent of businesses saw productivity improvements after completing the Digital Journey Assessment tool, currently available on their website.

"The new tool launched today builds on this with more personalised questions, in-depth reporting, up to date resources, and clear recommendations," says Ms Dean.

In addition to the digital readiness assessment tool, a panel of digital technology experts will feature during Techweek’17 at a free event for small businesses ‘Keeping your business safe online’ on Thursday 11 May.

Information on the Digital Journey Assessment tool can be found at: https://techweekbusinessgovt.digitaljourney.nz/

Information on the ‘Keeping your business safe online’ event can be found at: www.techweek.co.nz