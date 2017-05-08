Air New Zealand opens expansive new Melbourne lounge

Monday, 8 May, 2017 - 09:47

Air New Zealand will welcome customers into its significantly larger new-look lounge at Melbourne International Airport from tomorrow.

Located on the ground floor of the airport terminal, the lounge carries an ultra-modern design created in conjunction with award-winning global architectural firm Gensler and Australian based design firm Marsden Collective. The modern design follows what was first seen in the Air New Zealand Sydney International lounge.

The lounge offers five different spaces for close to 250 guests, allowing customers to relax and refresh or get some work done. A self-service food buffet, two self-service drink stations and a barista station are also available.

Air New Zealand General Manager Customer Experience Anita Hawthorne says the airline is committed to improving the customer experience and is proud to be able to offer customers flying out of Melbourne a new lounge space with 50 percent more seating than the previous lounge.

"The airline has been investing heavily in the Australian market and promoting its services through its ‘Better Way to Fly’ campaign starring Dave the goose which encourages Australians to travel Air New Zealand to North and South America.

"It’s also clear Australians love the Air New Zealand products and services after recently taking out the number one spot in AMR’s 2017 Australia Corporate Reputation Index so we look forward to welcoming customers to our new lounge."

The Air New Zealand Melbourne International Lounge forms part of the airline’s four year $100 million programme to develop its network of lounges and follows the opening of new lounges in Sydney and Brisbane as well as in Auckland, Nadi, Wellington, Queenstown, Hamilton and Invercargill.