Calling all Coromandel-based food producers and establishments

Monday, 8 May, 2017 - 10:13

Coromandel-based food producers and establishments are being offered the sought-after opportunity to showcase their fare at the biggest food show in the country in late July.

Our Council will once again set up its hugely popular Coromandel Food Collective ‘Beach House’ stand at the Food Show in Auckland and our Communications and Marketing Manager Laurna White says it’s not too late to be involved.

An impressive roster of top celebrity chefs front up to big audiences at The Food Show and cook signature recipes 'live'. As well as media, potential business investors and people from the hospitality and food industry, tens of thousands of the general public flock to the Food Show, with many passing through our beach house stand last year to get a taste of Coromandel.

"We’d like to hear from producers of food and beverage within the TCDC District to be part of the collective at the Auckland-based show, particularly we are interested in hearing from honey and seafood producers," says Mrs White.

"Anyone wishing to take up this opportunity should get in touch with us as soon as possible as our planning is well under way," she says.

The Coromandel's appeal as a foodie destination will be marketed at the Food Show , which is New Zealand’s premier event for foodies and draws crowds of 35,000 including media, chefs and buyers.

Held at the ASB Showgrounds from July 27 to 30, the show features cooking demonstrations from top celebrity chefs, tastings and sales of product direct to thousands of members of the public and includes an industry day in which media and food aficionados meet and sample products.

This will be the third year that our Council has featured local food and beverage producers with a targeted campaign aimed at promoting niche products that are grown or produced on the Coromandel.

Under its eye-catching ‘Coromandel Beach House’ front yard in the Artisan Village of the Food Show, local producers will present ticketholders with tastings and sales of their products under the banner ‘The Coromandel Food Collective’.

Coromandel producers who participate in the stand will be able to do tastings and sell their product, and contribute towards costs.