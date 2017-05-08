New technology brings more efficiency to building inspection

Monday, 8 May, 2017 - 10:34

Mackenzie District Council building inspectors now have new technology that is making the building inspection process a whole lot more efficient.

Since 21 April, the Council’s two full-time building inspectors have been using mobile tablets and technology called GoGet to complete building inspections around the district. The technology is already being used by some other councils such as Christchurch City.

"The key benefits include the ability to complete an inspection entirely electronically and to save time by cutting down on manual paper work. When a building inspector enters data electronically in the field it is automatically uploaded into the Council’s office system, so there’s no need to re-enter the data back at the office," says Building Control Manager, Grant Hyde.

"Another great thing about this system is that it offers increased flexibility for our staff who are now able to securely access information such as building code requirements while working out of the office."

This means staff don’t need to carry around wads of paper documentation, yet have ready access to the information they need when completing inspections.

Customers are emailed the results of an inspection which they’re able to print off as a paper record if they want to. If customers don’t use email, then the inspection can still be printed and posted to them. The new technology is a first step for the Building Control Department and it plans to eventually use an electronic system for all building consent processes.

Customers who contact the council for a building inspection to be done are asked to have their email address handy.