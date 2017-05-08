Apartment competition winner announced by Century 21

Monday, 8 May, 2017 - 10:43

A retired Australian macadamia farmer is the winner of the apartment competition promoted across New Zealand and Australia over the past year by Century 21.

National Manager of Century 21 New Zealand, Geoff Barnett, says Kiwis never like being beaten by the Aussies but Brian Gittings from Northern New South Wales is a very worthy winner of the inaugural competition.

"He has been completely blown away. It’s a game changer for Brian and his wife Julie after years of hard work. He sold the farm when he was 75 and in his own words has since been living fairly modestly. This now means a decent retirement for the Gittings and a lot less worry which is just brilliant," says Mr Barnett.

Mr Gittings automatically entered the draw to win the $400,000 apartment after successfully selling his macadamia farm through Noel Outerbridge of Century 21 Plateau Lifestyle Alstonville in 2016.

Since May last year tens of thousands of New Zealand and Australian residents entered to win the luxury two-bedroom apartment in Caloundra on the Sunshine Coast by registering their interest with Century 21 to either buy or sell property, or utilise the group’s property management services.

"Australia won on the day but we certainly got the clicks and enquiries, with the competition creating a lot of interest and profile so overall it has been great for Century 21 New Zealand," says Mr Barnett.

Owner and chairman of Century 21 Australasia, Charles Tarbey agrees, saying the apartment competition proved to be added incentive for Kiwis to explore their options with Century 21.