Date set for sentencing hearing for Kaha Ma Farms

The sentencing hearing for Kaha Ma Farms will take place at Tauranga District Court, 10am on Tuesday 9 May.
The sentencing relates to Bay of Plenty Regional Council’s prosecution against Kaha Ma Farms for discharging dairy effluent at a dairy farm near Opotiki and for contravening an abatement notice.
Bay of Plenty Regional Council will not be making any further comments while these matters are before the court.
