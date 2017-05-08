Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Date set for sentencing hearing for Kaha Ma Farms

Monday, 8 May, 2017 - 11:01

The sentencing hearing for Kaha Ma Farms will take place at Tauranga District Court, 10am on Tuesday 9 May.

The sentencing relates to Bay of Plenty Regional Council’s prosecution against Kaha Ma Farms for discharging dairy effluent at a dairy farm near Opotiki and for contravening an abatement notice.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council will not be making any further comments while these matters are before the court.

