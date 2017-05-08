Two of Southland's largest IT service providers merge

Monday, 8 May, 2017 - 11:24

Two of Southland’s largest IT service providers are merging, with Focus Technology Group (NZ) and CGNZ set to deliver exceptional IT under the Focus Technology name.

Focus Technologies Group (NZ) Limited chief executive Rod Sinclair said CGNZ had sold its Auckland and Tauranga operations to Spark recently and Focus had now purchased the CGNZ’s Southland assets.

"We’re pleased to be in a position to deliver continuity of service to CGNZ clients as a Southland owned and operated IT service provider," Sinclair said.

The transition would mean several of CGNZ’s 25 staff would be made redundant, although Focus had taken on seven of those staff and Sinclair said he understood several others had been offered employment elsewhere within the sector in Southland.

While it was unfortunate that some staff would not be coming across to Focus, it was inevitable as one of CGNZ’s clients had decided to switch to providing IT service in-house, he said.

CGNZ’s remaining clients would receive the same high level of service, which would be bolstered through the addition of Focus’s considerable resources, Sinclair said.

Staff would continue to operate out of the former CGNZ premises on the corner of Clyde and Forth Sts in the short term and would transition to Focus’s Spey St premises during the next few weeks.

"We would like to thank the clients for their business and support in the past, and we look forward to continuing and growing our relationships" Sinclair said.

Focus Technology Group was founded in 1994 by Rod Sinclair, and has 50 staff and five branches located throughout the South Island, with clients throughout New Zealand and Australia.

Focus offer IT, software, network infrastructure consultancy, project management, software development, support services and cloud-based solutions.