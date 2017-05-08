Paora Maxwell resigns from Māori Television

Monday, 8 May, 2017 - 11:55

The Chief Executive of Māori Television Paora Maxwell has announced his resignation from the broadcaster. Maxwell said it has been a tremendous privilege to have led Māori Television through a challenging era for the entire industry.

"This has been a difficult decision but changing family and business circumstances has led to the need to dedicate my time to other commitments. I will always support the important kaupapa of Māori broadcasting and am proud of Māori Television and its people who have worked very hard for the revitalisation of the Māori language," says Mr. Maxwell.

Chair of the Board of Māori Television, Georgina te Heuheu acknowledged Mr Maxwell's resignation.

"On behalf of the board we thank Paora for his work and commitment to Māori Television and wish him all the very best in his future endeavours. The Board will begin the process of recruiting a new Chief Executive and Editor-in-Chief later in the year," says Mrs te Heuheu.

Mr. Maxwell has spent three decades in broadcasting - in governance, senior management, executive producing and directing roles. He has led Māori Television through the rapid and fundamental technological changes in the broadcasting industry.

As Chief Executive Mr. Maxwell prioritised the development of multi-platform audience engagement including the transition to High Definition. He introduced a number of crucial research initiatives to ensure stronger and informed decisions were made across programming.

In 2016, Mr. Maxwell guided the launch of the successful Matariki Awards which honoured New Zealanders. He has also managed the relocation to new office premises in East Tāmaki.

Mr. Maxwell said he takes pride in the ongoing initiatives for staff development which have taken place at Māori Television during his leadership.

"I have confidence in the senior executive team and all the kaimahi. It has been a privilege to see the positive changes they have achieved for the kaupapa."

Mr. Maxwell will remain with Māori Television as Chief Executive until the end of August 2017 and will remain with Māori Television till the end of 2017 in a consultation role.