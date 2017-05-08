Digital agency Resn launches new office in Shanghai

Monday, 8 May, 2017 - 12:48

Resn, the New Zealand-based creative digital agency, has officially announced the launch of its newest office in Shanghai, China. At its live-streamed press conference last night, Resn surprised pundits by revealing that Shanghai had emerged the victors ahead of bookmakers’ favourites, Singapore. Following the announcement, there were widespread reports of spontaneous celebrations by jubilant Shanghai residents, which lasted well into the night.

The move is widely seen as a huge win for China. Shanghai will be the fourth international branch for the digital juggernaut, after Wellington, Amsterdam and San Francisco. Shortly after the announcement, a Beijing official said, "We are gratified this lengthy diplomatic process has come to fruition at last. China has much to offer and we look forward to working with Resn. This is the beginning of a historic era." There has been no official comment from Singapore.

Though the benefit to China is clear, speculation surrounds the reasoning behind Resn’s shock decision. A Resn spokesperson explained, "Shanghai will be an exciting new chapter in the Resn story. We are one step closer to our twin goals of global domination and ultimate downfall. We can’t wait." China is not entirely new territory for Resn. The agency set up an exhibition, Resn Labs China, in Shenzhen in 2016 and it has previously partnered with Chinese-based agencies and brands to deliver award winning digital campaigns.

Resn has already started recruiting worldwide for its Shanghai office, which is due to open in June, 2017. Meanwhile, Singaporean police remain on high alert.