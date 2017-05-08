Domino's promises new focus to address customer concerns

Monday, 8 May, 2017 - 14:30

Domino’s has revealed the top frustrations for its customers including missing garlic breads, uneven pizza slices and poorly distributed pepperoni - after completing extensive market research, and is promising the Company will do better in its new ‘We Care’ campaign.

The new campaign focusses on real store owners and real customers and highlights the Company’s commitment to its customers and 100% satisfaction guarantee.

Each of the 110 stores in the country closed for one hour this weekend for a training session for team members, designed to address the most common customer complaints, ahead of the new campaign which launched today.

Scott Bush, Domino’s General Manager NZ, said the campaign and training session recognised customers valued Domino’s products and speed, but wanted every product in every meal to meet their expectations.

"We have run a number of focus groups and our customers tell us they love our products, but when we make a mistake, they want it fixed as quickly as possible - and we will," Mr Bush said.

"We know it can be frustrating if we forget a garlic bread, or the pepperoni on a meatlovers pizza is not evenly spread, because while we sell millions of pizzas each year, our customers tell us every pizza, and every slice, needs to be perfect."

To show the company truly cares, Domino’s has hired an entire customer care team who will monitor and resolve feedback as quickly as possible so that customers can get back to doing the things they love.

The campaign, featuring Multi-Unit Franchisees (Koutu and Rotorua) Liam and Kaedyn Stops tells Domino’s customers the company will promise its products and delivery service, with a money back or replacement guarantee.

Domino’s prides itself on its responsiveness to customer feedback, and acknowledges that sometimes the Company has not met customer expectations.

Following intensive market research, Domino’s has gone back to basics, re-training staff in its network of stores throughout New Zealand, to focus on the fundamentals of great pizza making and great service.

"‘Slow where it matters, fast where it counts,’ has long been the mantra of Domino’s, and we recognise that over time errors have been made and attention to detail has wavered.

"It is not acceptable that our customers receive a less-than-perfect pizza, that items from the order are wrong or missing, or pizza slices are unevenly cut or topped.

"100% customer satisfaction is our goal for every order, and our latest campaign tells our customers we’ve listened and that we’re going to do better."

Two new television commercials, addressing service and product quality, will air from Monday 8 May, supported by direct communication to customers through print, website updates, social media content and digital platforms.

The two Domino’s franchisees, the Stops brothers, who deliver the ‘We Care’ message, illustrate that franchisees are right behind the initiative and instrumental in the training and motivating of their store staff to deliver on the promise of the campaign.

The Stops brothers have been working in Domino’s stores for almost 10 years, originally started working in the Hastings store when they were students, and progressing quickly into management roles before opening their first store together three years ago.