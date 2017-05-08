Financial Services Council appoints new staff

Monday, 8 May, 2017 - 15:35

The Financial Services Council (FSC) NZ has announced two new appointments today designed to strengthen the core team and deliver on the FSC’s vision of being the voice of financial services in New Zealand.

Haydee Stroud joins as Head of Member Services and Rachel Douglas joins as Business Manager.

‘We are delighted to welcome Haydee and Rachel to the FSC team, Said FSC CEO Richard Klipin, these appointments mean we can move forward and deliver on our strategic plan in the market place.

The FSC strategic plan focusses on three core objectives: improving consumer outcomes; creating a sustainable financial services sector; and increasing professionalism and trust in the industry. Key priorities for the new team are building a strong member value proposition, developing the core FSC capabilities and working with our members as we face the challenges of regulation, changing consumer needs, under-insurance and retirement savings adequacy.’

The new Head of Member Services, Haydee Stroud, brings more than 20 years’ experience in financial services in New Zealand and the UK, with responsibilities that have included business development, strategy, governance and risk management. Most recently, Haydee gained deep industry knowledge with Sovereign Assurance as Head of Strategy, Planning and Governance.

Rachel Douglas joins the team as Business Manager and will coordinate all FSC activities, enabling a focus on priorities and delivery. Rachel brings depth and experience having spent her career in roles across the financial services and consulting sectors.

"We look forward to Haydee and Rachel’s contribution to the FSC" said Mr Klipin.