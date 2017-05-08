Opus appoints new Director

Monday, 8 May, 2017 - 16:45

Opus International Consultants has announced the appointment of a new Director, Low Chee Yen, effective from 8 May 2017.

Ms Low heads the Corporate Planning division of UEM Edgenta Berhad, one of the largest asset management and infrastructure consultancies in the Asia Pacific region, and listed on the Malaysian stock exchange, the Bursa Malaysia.

As Head of Corporate Development, Planning and Strategy at UEM Edgenta Berhad, she spearheads that company's transformation, leads strategic alliance and corporate transactions, and supervises the investor relations function of the company.

Previously she has held finance and investment advisory roles at CIMB Group and KPMG.

Ms Low is a Chartered Financial Analyst and holds an economics and finance degree from RMIT University, Australia.

Ms Low’s appointment follows the resignation of Datuk Nik Airina Nik Jaffar, who joined the Opus Board in 2010 and has made a valuable contribution to the company during her tenure.

Opus’ Board of Directors is: Dr Kerry McDonald, Alan Isaac, Keith Watson, Sam Knowles, Dr David Prentice, Azmir Merican, and Mohd Shahazwan bin Mohd Harris and Low Chee Yen.